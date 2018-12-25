Bill O’Brien thinks roughing call on Jadeveon Clowney was correct

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney took issue with the roughing the passer penalty he received for a hit on Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on the final drive in Sunday’s 32-30 Eagles win.

Clowney said after the game that he thought it was a “good, clean hit” that should have gone unflagged. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien reserved comment at that point and said he would have more to say when he had time to take a better look at the hit.

O’Brien took another look and he has a different view than Clowney.

“His head was down. What they’re ultimately trying to remove from the game is the position — I guess what you would call the pronated position where the head is down,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “They’re really doing that for the safety of, not only player who’s being hit, but also the player that’s doing the hitting. So, I understand that. We just have to continue to coach it better. We do, we show – if you asked the players, every Saturday morning we show them clips from around the league on different calls that are made, and a lot of them have to do with that type of play. His head was down and that’s just the way it was.”

Clowney could also be fined by the league as a result of the hit. He was fined last week for a roughing the passer penalty against the Jets in Week 15.