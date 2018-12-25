Cardinals place Korey Cunningham on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed offensive tackle Korey Cunningham on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Cunningham, a seventh-round draft pick this year, has a foot injury.

He becomes the team’s seventh offensive lineman to finish the season on IR, joining D.J. Humphries, A.Q. Shipley, Justin Pugh, Mike Iupati, John Wetzel and Jeremy Vujnovich.

Cunningham started the past six games at left tackle after Humphries was lost for the season with a knee injury.

The Cardinals needed a roster spot after claiming safety D.J. Swearinger off waivers from Washington.