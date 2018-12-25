Cardinals still hold the top spot in 2019 NFL Draft order

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 25, 2018, 9:25 AM EST
AP

The Raiders gave their fans in Oakland a nice going-away present last night, but they cost themselves a couple of spots in the 2019 NFL Draft order.

By beating the Broncos, the Raiders fell from having the second overall pick to the fourth, with a week to go.

If the season ended today, the Cardinals (3-12) would own the first overall pick, followed by the 49ers (4-11), Jets, and then the Raiders. Also, a lot of people would be saying “Why did the NFL season end the Tuesday after Week 16? Thanks a lot Santa.”

The Raiders are the last of the 4-11 teams because of their higher strength of schedule number, as that’s the first tiebreaker for draft order.

Under the current standings, the Lions (5-10) would pick fifth, followed by the Buccaneers, Bills, Giants, Jaguars, and Falcons (6-9). The Jags and Falcons were the big sliders of the week, as they were fifth and sixth a week ago and slid to the ninth and 10th spots after beating the Dolphins and Panthers, respectively.

Since the Cardinals have a game lead (?) over the field, they can clinch the top spot with a loss to the Seahawks Sunday.

4 responses to “Cardinals still hold the top spot in 2019 NFL Draft order

  1. The teams that pick in the top 5 don’t just need one guy. They need a lot of guys. The Raiders have set themselves up to get multiple top players. They have enough high picks that they can even trade back and pick up a bunch of solid players. Also, the teams with the really high picks don’t always make the right decisions anyway. That’s part of the reason they’re picking that high in the first place. Look how many teams passed up Aaron Rodgers. Look how many passed up Patrick Mahomes. Those two would definitely be the #1 overall pick in a re-draft. The 49ers took Alex Smith over Rodgers at #1. They used a 1st round pick for Rueben Foster. They took Solomon Thomas 3rd overall. It’s no surprise they have the #2 pick again.

  3. What makes anyone think Steve Keim has the ability to get the first round pick right? These are supposed to be your cornerstone-building blocks for your team. Just look at the first rounders he’s drafted in his 7 years as GM. Have any of them become pro bowlers??

    Those suggesting Keim would be a candidate in Oakland are out of their minds. That was likely derived from Keims agent Bob Lamonte, who happens to also be Grudens agent, to influence the masses. Theres no way anyone can objectively say that Keim has EVER drafted well

