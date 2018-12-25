D.J. Swearinger says he’s going back to Arizona

Getty Images

D.J. Swearinger has gone from one non-playoff team to another.

The former Washington safety, cut after repeatedly bad-mouthing the coaching staff, has indicated on social media that he’s returning to Arizona.

A second-round pick of the Texans in 2013, Swearinger was waived after two years in Houston. The Buccaneers gave him a landing spot until November, at which time Tampa Bay released him. The Cardinals eventually signed Swearinger to the practice squad.

He replaced Tyrann Mathieu on the roster after Mathieu suffered a December ACL tear. In 2016, Swearinger played in all 16 games, starting 12.

Washington signed Swearinger as a free agent in 2017. The Pro Bowl alternate was waived earlier this week.

The Cardinals will now assume the balance of Sweaninger’s contract. Signed through 2019, Swearinger has a $4.25 million salary plus a $250,000 roster bonus next year.

Arizona had dibs over all other teams in the waiver priority. The NFL used to disclose publicly all other teams that made a claim; now, it gets out only if someone leaks it.