Deshaun Watson closing in on NFL’s first 60-sack season since 2006

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is closing in on a statistical accomplishment he surely would rather avoid.

Watson has been sacked 56 times this season, putting him within one average game of a 60-sack season. That’s extremely rare in the NFL.

The last quarterback to get sacked 60 times in one season was Jon Kitna of the 2006 Lions, who was sacked 63 times that season. And Kitna took all those sacks while throwing 596 passes that year. Watson has thrown just 470 passes while getting sacked almost as many times.

To find a quarterback getting sacked more than Watson while throwing so few passes, we have to go all the way back to another Texans quarterback, David Carr, who was sacked 76 times while throwing 444 passes in 2002, then was sacked 68 times while throwing 423 passes in 2005. The Texans surely want to see Watson have more success as their franchise quarterback than Carr did, so it would be wise to fix the pass protection problems that seem to plague this franchise.