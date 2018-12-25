Packers put Kenny Clark on injured reserve

Getty Images

It hasn’t been the best Christmas season for Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

His team is out of the playoff hunt, toys he collected for charity were stolen and an elbow injury led the Packers to shut him down for the final three games of the season.

The team announced that Clark would not play again last week, but left him on the 53-man roster for last Sunday’s overtime win over the Jets. ESPN reports that Clark has now been placed on injured reserve and that offensive lineman Alex Light will replace him on the roster. Light served a one-game suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy in Week 16.

Clark ends the year with 55 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble.