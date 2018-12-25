Paul DePodesta may play a big role in hiring Browns’ next coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 25, 2018, 7:52 AM EST
Last year, when Browns General Manager Sashi Brown was fired and replaced by John Dorsey, it appeared to be the end of the analytics era in Cleveland. Dorsey blasted the previous regime as not knowing how to find real football players, and it seemed that an old-school approach to building a team was coming back.

But the real analytics expert in Cleveland was Paul DePodesta, not Sashi Brown. And a year later, DePodesta is still in Cleveland, and still powerful enough that he may play a big role in hiring the Browns’ next head coach.

Although DePodesta has kept a low profile in Cleveland, eschewing media appearances and staying quiet, he’s still the team’s Chief Strategy Officer and is considered the No. 5 person on the organizational flow chart, behind only owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Executive Vice President JW Johnson and Dorsey. DePodesta reports directly to the Haslams, not to Dorsey, and from all indications the ownership still believes DePodesta is a smart guy who understands how to build a successful franchise.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo reports that DePodesta is more influential than people outside the organization realize, and Robinson suggests that it was actually DePodesta, not Dorsey, who backed Gregg Williams to become the interim head coach when Hue Jackson was fired. That would make sense, as Williams — despite his Bountygate reputation as a hard-nosed, old-school football coach — has said he believes there’s value in the analytics approach that DePodesta champions.

That also suggests Williams should have a good shot at keeping the head-coaching job on a permanent basis. If DePodesta has Haslam’s ear, and DePodesta likes Williams, then it seems highly likely that the team would keep things going with Williams, especially considering how well they’ve played since Williams took over.

That doesn’t mean Williams is sure to keep the job. But it does mean that he has to be considered a serious candidate. And whoever gets hired as the next head coach will likely need to impress three people: Jimmy Haslam and John Dorsey, of course, but also Paul DePodesta.

15 responses to “Paul DePodesta may play a big role in hiring Browns’ next coach

  1. Hard to believe, given the Browns turnaround this season, that Gregg Williams will not have the interim title removed and be the HC next year? There would seem to be no rational reason for that not to happen?

  3. More than ever, the Browns should be able to sell themselves to some of the better head coaching candidates. They should look to take advantage of that and make a wide search. Give Williams an interview, but don’t just hand him the job.

  5. The results of this season certainly makes a good argument that it wasn’t necessarily the analytics which were at fault in previous years, it was the coach. Hue Jackson is one of the worst leaders of men on the planet and yet he had one of only 32 NFL head coaching jobs and will get another chance with Cincinatti, not because of his obvious talent or sterling record but because he knows a guy.

    That is the problem with most coaching positions and front office positions. If you think every team is looking to hire the best guy you are incorrect, it is all about getting family and friends jobs.

  6. The problem is the whole “better head coaching candidate” thing is mostly an overhyped media creation. Winning games is hard in the NFL and scrapping a team for a superstar coach is taking a big chance (see Oakland). Cleveland has good chemistry, they have good schemes, they appear to finally have a competent front office, and they’re finally winning football games. How long do you think it will take Haslam to run Dorsey out of town if Dorsey runs Greg Williams out of town and the next coach comes in and pulls a Gruden?

  7. 5-2 since taking over. Can anyone tell me the name of a coach available who has a better winning percentage than .714? Belichek has a .670.

  8. If Williams gets the job, the whole thing will implode within two years. Cleveland do yourself a favor and hire a coach who isn’t an ego maniacal nut job.

  9. If the Browns beat Ravens imagine the pressure to keep Williams and Kitchens. Or better yet, imagine the blowback if they fire them and hire a new HC…

  13. Let Greg be the coach browns are rolling don’t change a thing. I love baker and darnold let’s take over the afc

  15. Kitchens/Mayfield……they and those 2 alone are the only reason for the Browns’ turnaround. It has nothing to do with Williams or some kind of analytics. Haslame is in danger of over thinking this again and will make the wrong choice. It’s simple, just hand the HC job to Kitchens and do the right thing for once.

