Phillip Lindsay to have MRI on injured wrist, wants to play in Broncos finale

Getty Images

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay will spend at least part of his Christmas getting an MRI on his injured right wrist.

Lindsay was injured in the third quarter of Monday night’s 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders when his wrist got bent backward as he was hit by Raiders safety Erik Harris.

Lindsay left the game and did not return, finishing the contest with 46 yards on 10 carries.

Even with nothing on the line for the Broncos next week, Lindsay said after the game he has every intention of playing against the Los Angeles Chargers as long as he’s able to do so.

“I’m a tough dude and I’m going to do it for my team,” Lindsay said, via the team’s website. “If I can play, I’m going to play. Like I said, I can’t tell you anything else right now, because I don’t even know. So I’m going to go back tomorrow and go get looked at.”

There is a personal milestone for Lindsay to chase if he can play next Sunday. Lindsay is 67 yards behind former Indianapolis Colts and Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes for the most ever by an undrafted rookie.

Lindsay reached the 1,000-yard mark on the season in the first quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Raiders. He sits at 1,037 for the season entering week 17. Rhodes gained 1,104 yards as a rookie with the Colts in 2001.