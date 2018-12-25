Playoffs will feature at least five teams that didn’t qualify in 2017

Getty Images

Yes, the Patriots have clinched a 10th consecutive division title, but they are an anomaly.

For 29 consecutive seasons (1990-2018), the NFL has turned over at least 25 percent of the playoff field from one year to the next.

Five teams already qualified for the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2017 — the Bears, Cowboys, Texans, Chargers and Seahawks. The Ravens and Colts still could qualify for the postseason after staying home during the playoffs last season.

Since the 12-team playoff format was adopted in 1990, at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the previous year.

Chicago has clinched a division title after a last place finish a year ago. In 15 of the past 16 seasons, at least one team has gone from last or tied for last place to a division championship.

If Houston clinches the AFC South on Sunday, it would mark the second consecutive season that two teams go from worst to first (Jacksonville and Philadelphia in 2017). That is something that has never happened in any other major U.S. sport.