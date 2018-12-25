Steelers say James Conner questionable for Week 17

Getty Images

The Steelers haven’t had running back James Conner in the lineup the last three weeks and it’s unclear if he’ll return for the regular season finale against the Bengals.

Conner has been battling an ankle injury that’s kept him out of all but one practice over the last three weeks. He was limited on the Friday before Week 15’s game against the Patriots and was listed as questionable before being scratched.

On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Conner is considered questionable for this Sunday as well. He said the practice week will determine whether Conner will make it back.

If he doesn’t, he may have to wait until next season to play another game. The Steelers need a win and either a Ravens loss or a tie in the Colts-Titans game in order to advance to the postseason.