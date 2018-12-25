Where will Mike McCarthy land?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
Getty Images

With multiple coaching openings coming and a Super Bowl-winning coach available immediately, one of the more intriguing stories in January will be the destination of Mike McCarthy.

On Monday, Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column that he hears that McCarthy “likes Arizona and would be interested in exploring the job.” Of course, that job currently is occupied. Come Monday (or Sunday night), it may not be.

Despite his past accomplishments, McCarthy has been criticized in some circles (including this circle) for not doing more with one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. How will Aaron Rodgers do without McCarthy? How will McCarthy do without Rodgers. We’ll definitely get an answer to the first question; we’ll probably get an answer to the second one.

McCarthy surely will get multiple interviews, if he wants them. And he’ll likely get one or more offers, barring a disastrous interview process.

Still, the primary concern with McCarthy will continue to be whether his offensive is sufficiently creative and diverse to thrive in today’s NFL, which features plenty of creative and diverse offenses. Some teams may hesitate for that reason alone. Which, in all fairness, is a pretty good reason for hesitation.

  1. Not a lot of class when you say you’re interested in a position (Arizona head coach) and that position isn’t even open yet. Might also be difficult for this guy to succeed if Aaron Rodgers is not also on the same roster.

  3. Just another coach who was lucky to have arguably 2 of the greatest QBs in NFL history. Some team will hire him and fire him after he underachieves without having an elite QB to carry him.

  4. His team made playoff roughly 69% of the time. How many coaches can match that record? A small club like GB can’t match the exponentially superior spending power of teams with huge fan bases. Somebody needs to cough up more $$$$$.

  5. Actually, it’s been Aaron Rodgers that has been holding back the packers with his Diva, it’s all about me attitude!

  8. McCarthy may have a Super Bowl win to his credit. But I wouldn’t hire him.

    And coaches like Wilks and Joseph are getting screwed if they are fired. Todd Bowles as well, especially. None of these coaches were really given a chance to coach a team anywhere close to being settled at the quarterback position. And Wilks certainly wasn’t. Todd Bowles is a very good head coach and his a rich history under the some the best coaches in NFL history. Bowles players play hard for him. I’m not sold on either Wilks or Joseph. But that doesn’t change the facts that they were given anything close to a fair opportunity.

    How does one justify giving Dirk Koetter a possible 4th year with Jameis Winston…and now allowing Bowles, Wilks and Joseph a 2nd year to work with their new quarterbacks?

  10. Pittsburgh is an interesting thought.

    I’ve always pegged McCarthy for the Jets. Could see him in Denver. Cleveland, too. Cannot see him in Arizona.

    Jacksonville will probably rehire Del Rio.

