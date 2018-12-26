49ers promote Steven Dunbar from practice squad

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they promoted receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. from the practice squad Wednesday.

Dunbar has spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

The 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent April 30. They waived him out of the preseason.

He appeared in 51 games during four seasons at the University of Houston, making 180 catches for 2,430 yrads and 11 touchdowns.

The 49ers have receiver Pierre Garcon on injured reserve, and the team already has ruled out receiver Dante Pettis (knee) for this week. Receiver Marquise Goodwin (calf/Achilles contusion) will not practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.