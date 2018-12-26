Adam Gase: Sean McVay sits on the bench, too

Posted by Charean Williams on December 26, 2018, 6:41 PM EST
Dolphins coach Adam Gase has a message for anyone criticizing him for sitting on the bench while his defense is on the field: Other coaches do it, too.

I’m not the only one that does that,” Gase said Wednesday, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “The guy in L.A. [Sean McVay] does it a lot, and they’re all right.”

As Miami’s play-caller, Gase sometimes heads to the bench after an offensive series to view pictures on a tablet or talk to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. His absence from the sideline — however brief — has led to a social media discussion.

Gase argues it’s no big deal.

Assistant coaches Darren Rizzi and Shawn Jefferson are charged with helping Gase, who has the defensive coaches in his ear and ample replay screens in full view.

“It just depends where we are in the game,” Gase said. “Just remember, it’s not hard to see that I’m on the headsets with the defense. I can hear everything. I can see what’s going on. There’s pretty big screens on the field. It’s not like I can’t see anything. I hear everything going on. A lot of times I’m trying to get the next series ready, so I can tell those guys ‘Here’s what’s coming. Here’s what I’m thinking going into the next series.’”

5 responses to “Adam Gase: Sean McVay sits on the bench, too

  1. If the head coach is the one making adjustments then they will have to do it while the other unit is on the field. They don’t do that all at halftime. He probably only gives advice on big plays on D anyways. Fans overthink football. It is still about the players winning their match ups.

  2. Sean McVay has Wade Phillips coaching the defense. And even they are struggling there. Gase’s team have been near the bottom in the NFL on both offense and defense for 2 years in a row. He’s really reaching for straws here, and I’m sure it’s not convincing ownership that a change isn’t needed.

  5. I understand what he’s saying about getting ready for the offense’s next series but as a head coach shouldn’t you be following the game in real time? Don’t you need to see what’s happening and whether or not something takes place that requires him to be talking with the refs. What if you have a big play happen that changes the game, is he going to have other people telling him or watching the big screen to see what happened. You would think an NFL coach would want to see everything that’s happening in real time especially given that you can challenge certain plays

