Baker Mayfield named AFC offensive player of the week

If Baker Mayfield could play against Hue Jackson every week, he’d be in the running for MVP, not just offensive rookie of the year.

For the moment, he has to settle for AFC offensive player of the week, after his latest clean game against the Bengals.

Mayfield threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals (where Jackson now works as an assistant coach).

In two games against his old boss this year, Mayfield is 46-of-63 for 542 yards with seven touchdowns and no picks, for a 135.8 passer rating.

More importantly, the Browns have won three straight and five of their last six games.