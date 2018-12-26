Baker Mayfield on Hue Jackson staredown: If you don’t like it I don’t care

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen staring down Hue Jackson, the former Browns head coach turned Bengals assistant, during Sunday’s game. After initially saying he hadn’t done any such thing, Mayfield is now owning up to it — and telling anyone who doesn’t like it that’s too bad.

“You’re supposed to play with emotion,” Mayfield said. “You’re supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don’t like it, whatever. Football’s not meant to be a soft game. I could care less.”

Mayfield has made no secret of the fact that he doesn’t care much for Jackson, his first NFL head coach, who was fired midway through this season. After the first Bengals-Browns game Mayfield avoided Jackson’s attempt at a hug, and now we have Mayfield saying he doesn’t much care if people don’t like his staredown of his former coach.

What’s more important is that Mayfield has emerged as an excellent quarterback in the half-season since Jackson was fired. He has a bright future, and so do the Browns. That’s something that could never be said about them when Jackson was their coach.