Bill Belichick isn’t thinking about Tom Brady’s plan to play in 2019

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he wants to play in 2019. Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn’t want to think about that, or anything beyond the next game. As usual.

“Yeah, well, I mean, right now I think it’s a one-game season here,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday when asked about Brady’s comments. “So, we’ll just concentrate on the Jets and worry about next year, next year, worry about next week, next week, worry about last year some other year.”

Next year will be next year soon enough, and before Tom Brady can return to the Patriots, the Patriots will have to want him to return. They presumably will, simply because there aren’t many/any clear upgrades, especially in light of the level of performance that Brady still consistently exhibits.

Sure, he may not be playing as well as ever, but even a diminished #Tommy is better than most at their very best.