Blake Bortles to start for Jaguars in Week 17

December 26, 2018
With one game left in a losing season, the Jaguars are turning back to Blake Bortles at quarterback.

Bortles relieved Cody Kessler in last Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins and head coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday that he will get the start against the Texans in Week 17.

It will be Bortles’ first start since he went 12-of-23 for 127 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a Week 12 loss to the Bills. He was 5-of-6 for 39 yards and ran for 25 yards after coming off the bench against the Dolphins last week.

Marrone mentioned Bortles’ mobility was part of the decision, but making the move to play him last week and coming out of the game with a win was a pretty strong sign that he’d be the starter.

The bigger question in Jacksonville concerns who will start in Week One next season. Bortles is under contract for two more years, but the prospect of sticking with him is an unappealing one given the way he played this season. There would be $16 million in dead money on an already tight cap and Bortles has $6.5 million in guaranteed money coming his way, but those considerations seem unlikely to stop the Jags from finding someone else to lead the offense.

  1. Really smart move Jacksonville! Especially when that scrub’s entire next season’s salary is guaranteed for injury. If I’m Blake Bortles I am playing to get hurt because I know I am just a veteran minimum salary guy on any team besides the Jaguars!

    What do they see in Blake Bortles? Honestly?

  3. rogerdodger99 says:
    December 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    He’ll be a backup somewhere next season. Marrone is an awful coach and the jaguars aren’t terrible only because of Bortles.

    ———-

    I dont think Marrone is awfull, he’s stuck with Bortles for Christ sake. He had a winning season in Buffalo, he just took the Jags to the AFC Championship game. Let’s see what Marrone does with a Justin Herbert or Dwayne Haskins before he’s written off.

  4. They thought their defense could carry a mediocre QB, so they paid him a team friendly deal, which he jumped on, because he knew they were still overpaying him. Turned out that defense wasn’t as good as they thought…

  7. I don’t think all the blame rests on Marrone. He’s not the one making stupid decisions and constantly turning the ball over–that’s Bortles. The team also had a lot of injuries. However, in my opinion, Bortles single-handedly wrecks that offense with his inability to hit open receivers and penchant for turning the ball over.

  8. For all those claiming that Jacksonville is drafting a QB to lead them, I don’t know what you’re smoking but puff, puff, give!

    Because, the Jags are built to win now with a veteran defense and a workhorse back. If they’re smart they are pursuing Nick Foles with all of their might because they are a team who can easily win the Super Bowl with a good QB.

    They were one game away from the Super Bowl with Blake Bortles for petesake!

    You don’t waste such a team on rookie QB or a Blake Bortles type bust.

