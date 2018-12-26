Blake Bortles to start for Jaguars in Week 17

Getty Images

With one game left in a losing season, the Jaguars are turning back to Blake Bortles at quarterback.

Bortles relieved Cody Kessler in last Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins and head coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday that he will get the start against the Texans in Week 17.

It will be Bortles’ first start since he went 12-of-23 for 127 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a Week 12 loss to the Bills. He was 5-of-6 for 39 yards and ran for 25 yards after coming off the bench against the Dolphins last week.

Marrone mentioned Bortles’ mobility was part of the decision, but making the move to play him last week and coming out of the game with a win was a pretty strong sign that he’d be the starter.

The bigger question in Jacksonville concerns who will start in Week One next season. Bortles is under contract for two more years, but the prospect of sticking with him is an unappealing one given the way he played this season. There would be $16 million in dead money on an already tight cap and Bortles has $6.5 million in guaranteed money coming his way, but those considerations seem unlikely to stop the Jags from finding someone else to lead the offense.