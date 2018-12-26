Blake Bortles: Tough to have “no idea” what future will bring

The Jaguars will return quarterback Blake Bortles to the starting lineup for the season finale against the Texans, but there’s not much certainty beyond that for the 2014 first-round pick.

Bortles is under contract for two more years, but getting benched for Cody Kessler is not a great sign of commitment from the team. There are financial issues to deal with on top of the need to find a better options, all of which leaves Bortles feeling like the only thing he can do is play this week and then wait to find out more.

“The toughest part about it is you have no idea,” Bortles said. “It’s not like anybody tells me anything or talks to my agent and tells me what they’re going to do with me. It’s kind of just unknown. … Obviously I’m here right now and I’ve got one more opportunity to play this week and finish this year out. They’re in control of what happens to me next. Whatever happens I’ll be ready. I signed a contract here for three years. I have every reason and purpose in my mind to play here for that amount of time or until they let me go, and I’ll figure that out.”

Bortles said that sitting and watching while Kessler ran the offense “definitely was a positive as far as a mindset” and he’ll get a chance to show anything he might have learned during the process. That one outing isn’t likely to change any minds about Bortles’ prospects for the future, but leaving on a high note is always preferable to the alternative.