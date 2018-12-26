Brett Maher nabs NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Cowboys raised some eyebrows when they went chose Brett Maher over Dan Bailey as their kicker heading into the season and there have been some rocky moments over the course the year, but Maher helped them nail down the NFC East title last Sunday.

Maher made both field goals he tried and hit on all three of his extra point attempts in a 27-20 victory over the Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, the NFL named Maher the NFC’s special teams player of the week in recognition of that performance. It’s the second time he’s taken those honors this season.

One of Maher’s makes was from 59 yards and he’s been good from long range this year. He’s 6-of-7 on field goals from 50 yards or more and is 29-of-35 overall on field goals as the Cowboys head into their regular season finale against the Giants.