Career Development Advisory Panel recommends several G.M. candidates

It’s not clear how many true General Managers jobs will be available in early 2019 — jobs that may or may not entail full and complete control over the roster and/or the draft.

For any G.M. jobs that come open, whether those that have final say or that don’t, the NFL’s Career Development Advisory Panel has compiled a list of viable G.M. candidates. PFT has obtained the list from a league source with knowledge of its contents.

They are as follows, in no particular order: Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin, former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese, Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton, former Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Saints assistant G.M. (and former Dolphins G.M.) Jeff Ireland, 49ers senior personnel executive (and former Lions G.M.) Martin Mayhew, Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell (who is available for a G.M. job that entail control over the football operations, since he doesn’t have it in Jacksonville), Washington senior V.P. of player personnel Doug Williams, Cowboys assistant director of player personnel Will McClay, Patriots V.P. of player personnel Nick Caserio, Ravens assistant G.M./G.M. in waiting Eric DeCosta, and Chargers senior executive (along with current AAF Salt Lake G.M. and former Seahawks and Saints G.M.) Randy Mueller.

Some General Manager positions come open in January. Others come open after the draft. The number of expected vacancies this year is far from clear.