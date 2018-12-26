Charlie Weis on coaching again: Phone’s not ringing, but I’d consider it

Getty Images

After Charlie Weis was fired as the head coach at the University of Kansas in 2014, he said he did not think he’d ever coach again and the last four years have done nothing to lead anyone to believe he’s wrong.

Weis’ belief doesn’t mean he wouldn’t coach again, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported recently that Weis would be interested in returning to work for an NFL team and Weis confirmed on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week that he’d be open to the right fit.

“I’ve been out of football the last few years,” Weis said. “It isn’t like my phone is ringing off the hook. We just decided that if the right situation presented itself, I should consider it.”

Weis was a longtime offensive assistant under Bill Parcells and was the Patriots offensive coordinator from 2000-2004. He was the head coach at Notre Dame from 2005-2009 and spent a year running the Chiefs offense before two-plus dismal seasons at Kansas.

Weis has been working in TV and radio the last few years and said that’s allowed him to keep up on trends and personnel around the league. As he noted, that hasn’t led to calls from teams but he noted that Romeo Crennel felt the same way about his career prospects before the Texans called him in 2014.