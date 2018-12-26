Colts add tight end Erik Swoope back to practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts can’t be certain they’ll have Eric Ebron available this week, so they’re bringing back a familiar face, just in case.

The team announced the addition of tight end Erik Swoope to the practice squad, with quarterback Phillip Walker leaving to make room.

Swoope has been with them in some fashion since 2014. He was released earlier this season, claimed off waivers by the Saints and then released by them the following day.

He played in two games earlier this season, and caught eight passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns.

Ebron is in the concussion protocol, and if he doesn’t clear it this week, the Colts will be thin at the position for Sunday night’s win-and-in game against the Titans. Mo Alie-Cox and Ryan Hewitt are the only healthy tight ends on the active roster at the moment.