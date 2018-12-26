D.J. Swearinger will wear Cardinals helmet if he plays in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

It’s not often that a player gets cut after making a Pro Bowl team, but D.J. Swearinger was cut by Washington and claimed by Arizona this week — after being chosen as a Pro Bowl alternate last week. That raised a question: Which team’s helmet will he wear if he plays in the Pro Bowl?

PFT put that question to the league office, and we were told that if Swearinger plays in the Pro Bowl, he will wear a Cardinals helmet.

Swearinger said after he was released that he’d like to wear his South Carolina helmet from college in the Pro Bowl. The NFL wouldn’t allow that.

It’s unclear whether Swearinger will be active on Sunday, but it’s entirely possible that he won’t be, as five days might not be enough time for him to learn the defense. It could turn out that his first game wearing a Cardinals helmet will be the Pro Bowl.