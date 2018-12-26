Davante Adams misses practice but plans on playing as he goes for team marks

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams missed practice with a knee injury, but he vows to play Sunday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Adams injured his right knee on his second catch against the Jets, taking a hit from Morris Claiborne directly on his knee.

Adams has 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. If he plays Sunday, he almost certainly will break the team record for catches in a season will have a shot at the team record for yards in a season.

Sterling Sharpe owns the team record for catches in a season with the 112 he had in 1993, and Jordy Nelson has the team record for yards in a season with the 1,519 he had in 2014.

Three other Packers’ receivers are on the team’s injury report, along with both starting tackles.

Receivers Randall Cobb (concussion) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and left tackle David Bakhitari (hip) did not practice. Backup tackle Jason Spriggs (concussion) also sat out. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) was limited. Receiver Jake Kumerow (hand) was a full participant.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee/groin) also was a full participant.