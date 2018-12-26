DeSean Jackson misses practice with Achilles injury

Getty Images

Bucs receiver DeSean Jackson returned after a three-game absence only to injury himself again on his one catch Sunday.

Jackson had his right foot stepped on at the end of his 24-yard catch against the Cowboys. He lost his shoe on the first-half play, limping off before collapsing on the sideline.

He did return and played 29 total snaps.

“We’ll just have to see how it goes this week,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “They followed up with all the stuff. They do that with everybody. No matter how minor it might seem, they’re checking on all of it.”

Jackson missed the three previous games with a left thumb injury. He has only 41 catches, four fewer than his career low set in 2012.

Defensive end Carl Nassib (shoulder) also sat out Wednesday’s practice. Offensive tackle Demar Dotson (knee), defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (shoulder) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) were limited.