Doug Baldwin misses practice with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Doug Baldwin has had a left knee injury, a right knee injury, a hip injury, an elbow injury and a groin injury this season. Add a shoulder to the Seahawks receiver’s list of injuries this season.

Baldwin missed Wednesday’s practice because of the shoulder issue. It is unknown how serious the injury is.

In his first seven seasons, Baldwin missed only two games. He has missed three games this season, ending a streak of 89 consecutive games played.

Many games he has received the “questionable” tag, and Baldwin has not been 100 percent all season. Yet, he has 48 catches for 591 yards and five touchdowns.

“This year has been hell,” Baldwin said after Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs. “This year has been absolutely hell. I’ve been . . . oh my goodness. We don’t have enough time for that. It’s been hell. But I’m so grateful to be healthy enough to be on the field with my teammates to celebrate victories and just enjoying playing football again, just like a kid.”

The Seahawks also were without offensive guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), offensive guard J.R. Sweezy (foot), safety Bradley McDougald (knee), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique), defensive end Frank Clark (elbow) and defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) on Wednesday. Safety Tedric Thompson (ankle), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (not injury related) were limited.

Running back Rashaad Penny (knee) and right tackle Germain Ifedi (groin) were full participants.