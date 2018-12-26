Dwayne Harris named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Dwayne Harris gave Raiders fans something to cheer for in what’s likely their last game in Oakland.

Harris was named AFC special teams player of the week, after his 99-yard punt touchdown in the finale at the Coliseum.

He also had a special teams tackle and a few kickoff returns, but his punt return that caught the Broncos unaware was the highlight.

Harris, an eighth-year special teams mainstay, knew that once the Broncos touched the punt first, he could scoop it up without fear of fumbling, since he’d get the ball back.

He was rewarded for his knowledge of the rules, and helped create a memory for many others.