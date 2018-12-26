Eagles expect Jason Peters to play this week

Getty Images

The Eagles are going to stick with Nick Foles at quarterback again this week, and he’ll be well-protected.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, coach Doug Pederson said that he’s expecting left tackle Jason Peters to be able to play this week.

Peters left Sunday’s game with a quad injury. The 36-year-old left early in last weeks’ win over the Texans, and was replaced in the lineup by Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

The Eagles need a win over Washington and a Vikings loss to the Bears to make the playoffs, and having Peters available is a good step toward that goal.