Eagles hope Darren Sproles keeps playing in 2019

Getty Images

At 35 years old, Darren Sproles is tied with Frank Gore as the oldest running back in the NFL this year. And like Gore, Sproles will have a market for his services if he decides to play in 2019 at age 36.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed today that he’s hoping Sproles, who has said he may retire, decides to come back next year.

“I think Darren Sproles would be a great addition,” Pederson told reporters today. “He’s a great leader. He works hard. He’s a great mentor to a lot of young players. I think anybody wold love to have a Darren Sproles. I mean, I would.”

Sproles has been limited to just five games this year and three games last year because of injuries, but when he’s healthy he’s a big-play threat. He showed that on Sunday, when he had 108 yards from scrimmage in the win over the Texans.

It’s easy to see why the Eagles want Sproles back. He’s set to be a free agent, so it’s up to him to decide whether to take whatever the Eagles offer, sign with another team or walk away.