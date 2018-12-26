Eric Ebron not practicing Wednesday

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich said at his Wednesday press conference that he hoped tight end Eric Ebron would be a limited participant in practice later that day, but Ebron dashed that hope a short time later.

Ebron said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, that he will not practice on Wednesday. Ebron suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s victory over the Giants and will need to progress through the protocol before getting the green light to play against the Titans on Sunday night.

Ebron has had his best NFL season in his first season with the Colts. He has 62 catches for 690 yards and 12 touchdowns and also has credit for one rushing touchdown.

Center Ryan Kelly was also forced out of the win over the Giants and he is not practicing due to a neck injury. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was not spotted by reporters during the open portion of practice, but he’s been getting a lot of rest in recent weeks before suiting up on Sundays.