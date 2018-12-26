Ezekiel Elliott: I’m playing Sunday

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott dressed but didn’t play the last time the Cowboys were in the situation they are in Sunday. They have the division title clinched and are locked into the fourth seed.

But the Cowboys running back insisted Wednesday that he’s playing in the regular-season finale.

“I don’t think it really matters how many touches I would like to see, but I’m playing Sunday,” Elliott said.

Elliott’s 1,434 rushing yards leads Todd Gurley by 183 yards and Saquon Barkley by 236. Gurley might not play Sunday because of left knee inflammation, which kept him out last week.

Elliott won his first rushing title in 2016 as a rookie when he gained 1,631 yards.

“It means a lot. It definitely will be great,” Elliott said of a second rushing title. “I mean, I think I’m pretty close to locking it up. It’s definitely a great achievement, and I’ve just got to thank all those other guys on offense who helped make that possible.”

Elliott, 23, has admitted being motivated by last season. Although he led the league in yards per game at 98.3, Elliott didn’t get the chance to defend his rushing title because of a six-game suspension he spent much of the season fighting. The Cowboys went 3-3 in his absence and missed the playoffs.

Elliott, though, is done talking about last year. He’s got too much to look forward to.

“I think we all know what the big goal in mind is, and I think that’s what’s most important, and I think that’s what should be talked about,” Elliott said. “. . .. It’s exciting to get back to where we belong. I’m excited. We’ve got to get through this week, but I’m excited to get back in those playoffs and definitely going to do better than we did last time.”