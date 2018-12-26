Falcons not ruling Julio Jones, Tevin Coleman out yet

Getty Images

The Falcons are limping down the stretch of a season that was defined by injuries from the start.

But they’re not ready to pull the plug on two of their remaining stars on offense.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said during his weekly appearance on 92.9 The Game that neither wide receiver Julio Jones nor running back Tevin Coleman have been ruled out of Sunday’s finale against the Buccaneers.

Jones seems to always have a long list of injuries, and hip and rib issues are the latest. Coleman’s dealing with a groin injury. They’ll be limited in practice this week, at least.

Coleman’s a game away from unrestricted free agency, so it will be interesting to see if he plays in a game with no playoff implications. He has 610 rushing yards this year, not exactly making a statement during a season in which Devonta Freeman played just two games because of injuries.