Greg Olsen: I know I can still play, but “many factors” to where he’ll be in 2019

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said earlier this month that he’s on his way to a full recovery after his second foot surgery in as many years and he discussed his playing future with reporters at the team’s facility on Wednesday.

Olsen said he should be healed in three or four months and expressed confidence that he’ll be ready to play in time for the start of the 2019 season. He’s under contract with the Panthers, but knows that missing 16 games over the last two years is one of “many factors” that make his return to the team in 2019 less than a sure thing.

“I think that’s always your intention,” Olsen said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “I still feel like I can play at a high level. Obviously I said that before the season too and it didn’t exactly work out. It’s been a frustrating two years, there’s no question about it. There’s a lot of other people who have a lot of say in it. What they feel my future is here, what other opportunities present themselves, it’s hard to say. I still enjoy playing. I still know I can play, but that decision isn’t always up to me.”

One of the factors for Olsen to consider could be the possibility of moving to the broadcast booth. He worked a game during the 2017 season and auditioned for jobs last offseason, so another injury may have him thinking more seriously about life away from the field.