James Conner full participant in Steelers practice

Getty Images

The Steelers need all hands on deck, and some help this week.

They at least appear to be getting closer to a key offensive part returning.

Via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, running back James Conner was a full participant in practice Wednesday, the first time he’s had that designation since injuring his ankle on Dec. 2.

Conner was listed as questionable last week, but didn’t practice or play, so this is a sign he’s closer to a return.

The Steelers need to beat the Bengals and get some help from the Browns to make the playoffs, and having Conner healthy is a step closer to their end of the bargain.