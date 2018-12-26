Josh McDaniels confident Patriots passing game will be better

Getty Images

The Patriots relied on their rushing attack for most of their offensive success against the Bills in Week 16 as the passing game failed to catch fire.

That outing came after the news of wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s suspension and it featured a zero on the stat sheet for tight end Rob Gronkowski, which make for a pair of reasons why some wonder if the team can find enough success through the air to make a long playoff run. On Monday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels acknowledged the difficulty, but said he remained confident that the team will get it done on that front.

“I am. I mean, nobody is happy with what we did in the passing game yesterday, and it starts with me,” McDaniels said, via the Boston Herald. “I have to do a better job of getting us in the right positions no matter what the defense is doing and then get our guys to execute it properly when we have our opportunities. We have good stretches this year when we’ve executed well in one phase or the other. And we’ve had some stretches where we’ve executed in both phases. Certainly the opponents deserve a lot of credit when we are disrupted . . . we have to work hard to try to improve those things as quickly as we can because we have a huge challenge coming up.”

McDaniels said “there’s never one thing” that accounts for a down day and fixing enough of the issues to beat the Jets this Sunday will give the team time to work it all out before they play their first playoff game.