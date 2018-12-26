Justin Herbert will stay at Oregon in 2019

Getty Images

The quarterback viewed by many as the top prospect in the 2019 NFL draft will actually wait until the 2020 NFL draft.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert announced today that he has decided to stay in school for his final year of NCAA eligibility.

“The University of Oregon has been a special place to me for as long as I can remember,” Herbert said in a statement. “Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program. What I have come to realize, though, is that nothing could pull me away from the opportunities that we have in front of us. as we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans and the University of Oregon has never been stronger. I’ll be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year.”

The news comes as no surprise, as Herbert has long indicated that he wants to remain at Oregon. But it will come as a disappointment to some teams that were hoping Herbert would be on the draft board in 2019. He’ll still be in school.