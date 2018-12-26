Larry Fitzgerald: Ndamukong Suh “a friend clowning with another friend”

Getty Images

In a video from last Sunday’s Rams-Cardinals game appeared to show Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh poking Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald in or around his eye after a play.

Suh’s history of crossing the line with opposing players made it easy to believe he might have done the same with Fitzgerald and the circulation of the video has led some to call for the league to discipline Suh. On Wednesday, Fitzgerald weighed in on the matter and came down firmly on the opposite side of that issue.

Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player. That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 26, 2018

Displaying love in that manner has usually been reserved for Three Stooges films, which means that Larry Fitzgerald was just playing the part of Larry Fine.