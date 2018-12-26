Laurent Duvernay-Tardif returns to practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs are gradually getting healthier in time for the playoffs.

Via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif returned to practice today, which starts the 21-day window for him to return from injured reserve.

Duvernay-Tardif broke his left fibula in early October, putting the guy with the medical degree under the care of other doctors for the second year in a row.

“He knows the other side of it too. He’s got the answers to the test,” Reid joked.

The only Chiefs player not practicing Wednesday was wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is out of a walking boot and working through the rehabilitation process.