Marcus Mariota: I’ll do everything in my power to play

The Titans are unsure if quarterback Marcus Mariota will be able to play against the Colts on Sunday night due to a stinger and it will likely be some time before there’s clarity about his status.
Mariota was a guest on 104.5 FM on Wednesday morning and say that he will “do everything in my power” to get ready to play in a game that will determine whether the Titans advance to the playoffs. Mariota admitted that his power only goes so far when it comes to resolving the issue.
“It was one of those deals where it kind of crunched, and basically sent my whole right side numb and tingly,” Mariota said. “It was one of those things, man, and it’s unfortunate because nerves are weird, they take time. But again, I am fighting and I am going to do my best to be out there.”
The Titans signed Austin Davis to serve as the backup to Blaine Gabbert in the event that Mariota doesn’t get the green light to play this weekend.