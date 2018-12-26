Marcus Mariota: I’ll do everything in my power to play

Getty Images

The Titans are unsure if quarterback Marcus Mariota will be able to play against the Colts on Sunday night due to a stinger and it will likely be some time before there’s clarity about his status.

Mariota was a guest on 104.5 FM on Wednesday morning and say that he will “do everything in my power” to get ready to play in a game that will determine whether the Titans advance to the playoffs. Mariota admitted that his power only goes so far when it comes to resolving the issue.