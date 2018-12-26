Matt Patricia on importance of punctuality: It depends

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia appears to be a bigger stickler for posture than punctuality.

Patricia told a reporter to have “a little respect for the process” when he asked a question during a press conference without sitting up straight enough for Patricia’s liking, but his own attention to detail when it comes to the starting time of those press conferences has apparently been lacking. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Patricia has routinely been late for those events and a former player told Birkett that the same is true for team meetings.

Wednesday’s session was pushed back 30 minutes from its initial start time and the coach came in about 15 minutes after the rescheduled time. Patricia was asked about the importance of punctuality.

“I think it just depends on the situation really,” Patricia said. “It depends. There’s a pretty busy schedule from those situations I think for everybody. I think fluidity is probably the best answer for you.”

In case it wasn’t already apparent, Patricia is not part of the Tom Coughlin coaching tree.

Things like posture and punctuality would probably not be much of an issue if the Lions were winning this season. Should that change next season, Patricia’s style will generate fewer headlines than the team’s play.