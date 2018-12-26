Matt Patricia on importance of punctuality: It depends

December 26, 2018
Lions coach Matt Patricia appears to be a bigger stickler for posture than punctuality.

Patricia told a reporter to have “a little respect for the process” when he asked a question during a press conference without sitting up straight enough for Patricia’s liking, but his own attention to detail when it comes to the starting time of those press conferences has apparently been lacking. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Patricia has routinely been late for those events and a former player told Birkett that the same is true for team meetings.

Wednesday’s session was pushed back 30 minutes from its initial start time and the coach came in about 15 minutes after the rescheduled time. Patricia was asked about the importance of punctuality.

“I think it just depends on the situation really,” Patricia said. “It depends. There’s a pretty busy schedule from those situations I think for everybody. I think fluidity is probably the best answer for you.”

In case it wasn’t already apparent, Patricia is not part of the Tom Coughlin coaching tree.

Things like posture and punctuality would probably not be much of an issue if the Lions were winning this season. Should that change next season, Patricia’s style will generate fewer headlines than the team’s play.

15 responses to “Matt Patricia on importance of punctuality: It depends

  4. I find it surprisingly shocking that a former Bill Bellick assistant is struggling to become a successful head coach. In my experience, the Belllichik coaching tree is full of top-flight coaching talent, as apparent by the number of playoff appearances and SB wins they collectively have. Well, there’s always an anomaly.

  6. Somehow I see this guy being 1 and done as an NFL HC. The question is will he last to the end of his contract?

  7. Punctuality says a lot about you. It says even more about what you think of the person your ae late meeting.

    This is a rookie coach mistake and he needs to correct it. Punctuality matters.

  8. I new immediately he wasn’t head coach material, how come GMs don’t know? When I managed in the private sector, if you were continually late, eventually you would be unemployed.

  9. You need to worry about how to coach and not look like a laundry hamper rather than the posture and punctuality of others…..

  10. Patricia’s not perfect, but some of the Detroit press are also ridiculous.
    It’s really pretty simple, one very annoying reporter keeps going at Patricia, he hits back with the posture thing in an attempt to make him look silly and as a result stop getting on his back. The rest of the press side with the idiot reporter and write degrading articles about Patricia.

  12. Coach is busy and running late for a presser so the media whine? And if you’re too lazy/rude to sit up straight and act like you’re going to pay due attention to the answer, why should you expect him to answer your question – especially one about slovenliness? Act like a grown up.

  13. Soon hypocritical. I guess punctuality is only important to the players. Someone tell Matty P that a team takes on the attitude of its leader. He sets the tone for the entire team by the behavior that he himself models!!

  14. Punctuality matters !…It’s very closely related to discipline…which the Lions have not shown this season…What is good for the goose is good for the gander and there is a very good chance that the HC is one and done, with the Lions Organization.

