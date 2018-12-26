Mike Tomlin against expanding review on pass interference

Getty Images

Even though his team was hurt by at least one dubious call last week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t advocating more review for those plays.

Late in their loss to the Saints, officials at the league office in New York reviewed their fourth-and-2 play in which Stephon Tuitt may or may not have tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage, after which Joe Haden was called for pass interference ( a part of the call Tomlin obviously disagreed with). The Saints went on to score a game-winning touchdown and now the Steelers need help to make the playoffs.

But when asked if coaches should have more control over the process in the final two minutes of games (when things to through central command in New York under the eyes of league vice president of officiaiting Alberte Riveron), Tomlin took a broader view.

“I have a firm position on that,” Tomlin said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I just worry about the entertainment component of it and what it might do for fans and the viewership and what it looks like. But given some of the things that have happened, I’m sure it will be up for debate as it always is and has been in recent years because technology and the amount of coverage that our game at this level gets — not only on Sundays, but seven days a week, which allows for that type of scrutiny and review.

“It’s just part of our business today. I think we all understand that. We’re all ready to have that debate every year. I don’t think we’re ever moving away from that debate — the utilization of technology and information in different components of the game whether it’s play, strategy, officiating or otherwise.”

Tomlin’s never been shy about making his feelings on bad calls known, but as a member of the league’s competition committee, was thinking globally on this question. He also said he didn’t think making pass interference calls subject to review, but he thinks it will come up for discussion this offseason.

Now, he has to get his team focused on beating the Bengals, because without that, even the Browns beating the Ravens won’t matter.

“How do you deal with it when your kids don’t listen?” Tomlin said. “You move on. You have to focus on the things that are within your control because you’re going to miss an opportunity when you don’t. I choose to operate the way I want our team to operate. There will be plays that happen in a game, positively and negatively, for a variety of reasons whether it’s performance-related or officiating-related or anything-related. The bottom line is it’s done. It’s done. You have to move on. Most of the time what truly defines you are the plays that lie ahead. You can miss an opportunity crying over spilled milk. That’s not our style. That’s not my style, and it won’t be.”

Even though a chance to go to the playoffs might be in the middle of the puddle.