MNF hits new record low

Getty Images

Christmas Eve plus a game between two non-playoff teams equals bad ratings.

How bad? Broncos-Raiders generated an all-time low for Monday Night Football.

According to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Journal, the 5.4 rating came in five percent lower than the previous record low for the prime-time Monday package. That number, a 5.7, came in 2016, when a contest between the Falcons and Saints competed with (and lost badly to) the first Clinton-Trump debate.

Despite the lower-than-ever showing on Monday night, Week 16 generated a six-percent bump over Week 16 from a year ago.