Nick Foles named NFC offensive player of the week

Quarterback Nick Foles might have played his final home game as a member of the Eagles last weekend and he made it a memorable one.

Foles went 35-of-49 for 471 yards and four touchdowns in last Sunday’s 32-30 win over the Texans. He didn’t throw a touchdown to account for the game-winning score, but Foles did pilot the Eagles offense on the game-winning drive after Houston rallied from being down 13 points in the fourth quarter of the game.

The win kept the Eagles’ playoff hopes alive heading into the final weekend of the season and Foles’ performance was recognized by the league on Wednesday. He’s been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

Foles said after the game that he was “emotional” about the prospect of moving on from Philly after the season. It remains to be seen if he does, but last year’s playoff run and his play since stepping in for an injured Carson Wentz this year means that he’ll have a prominent place in team history however things play out.