No practice for Brian Orakpo, Marcus Mariota

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said on Wednesday morning that he’d do everything in his power to play against the Colts on Sunday night, but the stinger that knocked him out of last weekend’s game didn’t allow him to do anything on the field Wednesday.

Mariota did not take part in Tennessee’s first practice of the week and head coach Mike Vrabel said after the session that he’s hopeful that the quarterback will be able to work on Thursday. Vrabel also said that missing practice time doesn’t mean Mariota will miss the game, but sitting the entire week would not seem to bode well for his chances of playing.

The Titans also practiced without linebacker Brian Orakpo. Orakpo has missed the last two games with an elbow injury.

The team did get linebacker Sharif Finch back on the practice field for the first time since he hurt his elbow in Week 15.