Packers interview Jim Caldwell

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
Getty Images

The Packers could be replacing their Super Bowl winning coach with a coach who has taken a team to a Super Bowl.

According to multiple league sources, former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell has interviewed for the Green Bay opening.

Caldwell coached the Colts from 2009 through 2011, and he then served as head coach of the Lions from 2014 through 2017. In between, he helped the Ravens get to the Super Bowl and win it, after being named offensive coordinator by coach John Harbaugh in December 2012.

Caldwell compiled a 62-50 record as a head coach during the regular season, with a 2-4 postseason record. At the college level, Caldwell coached Wake Forest from 1993 through 2000. He arrived in Indianapolis in 2002 with Tony Dungy, eventually serving as quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach through 2008.

After two seasons in Baltimore, Caldwell took the perpetually mediocre Lions to the playoffs twice in four seasons. He was fired after a 2017 season that ended with a 9-7 record.

The interview comes at a time when the Packers are wrapping up the season with Joe Philbin serving as interim head coach, following the firing of Mike McCarthy in his 13th year on the job. On Sunday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to express a preference for Philbin to get the full-time job.

But maybe Caldwell would be a perfect coach to work with Rodgers. During Caldwell’s coaching career, he had extensive experience working with Peyton Manning, and then with Matthew Stafford. Under Caldwell’s tutelage in Baltimore, Joe Flacco became the Super Bowl MVP.

By formally considering Caldwell for the job, the Packers have complied with the Rooney Rule, which requires an in-person interview of at least one minority candidate.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Packers interview Jim Caldwell

  4. Might not be a bad hire. Caldwell doesn’t seem like someone who would clash with Rodgers, and is a professional around the organization with the other players. Nothing against Stafford, but Caldwell was close to going over the top with the Lions a few times, and Rodgers could be the final push that gets him to the Superbowl, ala Peyton Manning in 2009. His personality and history could be what Green Bay needs after McCarthy, but it would surprising to me to see them hire someone outside the organization unless that person is a first time head coach.

  5. By formally considering Caldwell for the job, the Packers have complied with the Rooney Rule, which requires an in-person interview of at least one minority candidate.

    Chances are that’s all it was. Why would you hire a guy who has an NFL coaching record of 62-50? Both his times got worse during his tenure. I’ll give him somewhat of a pass in Indy because he had a big impediment to winning–GM Ryan Grigson. Still, he has made a bunch of questionable calls. I have a feeling they already have their coach and it will be Jim Harbaugh. Just wait until after the bowl game.

  10. Jim Caldwell isn’t a token-minority interview. Guy did a good job in Detroit reeling in an extremely undisciplined unit, and the Lions didn’t exactly turn the corner this year. A team could definitely do worse than bringing in Caldwell to be their head coach. It’s not like the Packers are interviewing Vance Joseph (who somehow still has a job).

  12. Last paragraph of the article is all this is about.

    Don’t see Joe P getting the job either. Front office knows it needs to clean house to placate the board at the least.

  15. Paul Byvtary says:
    December 26, 2018 at 7:13 pm
    This is just one example as to why the affirmative action rule is ridiculous.
    >>>>><<<<<<<
    Why? Jim Caldwell belongs in the conversation and Florio did a good job of making the case for him.

  17. That’s smart, get the brother out-of-the-way quick- make sure you meet that Rooney rule

  19. Full disclosure I am white , 55 yes old and from CT. I have watched more great football than most of the posters on here and I can say unequivocally Jim Caldwell is Not a good choice for Any team.

  20. Sorry to say this but I don’t think the Greenbay fan base will support him. And, yes he would be good there. Caldwell turned Joe Flacco into a Super Bowl winning QB. He’s better than his Detroit work…which was still better than what Detroit has now.

  24. most of the Packers team, fans, media are OK with Pettine running the D which could limit whom the Packers hire as head coach. Always thought Caldwell was a bit of a bozo on occasion, but then McCarthy was frequently one too.

  28. If it is intentionally a Rooney rule interview at least they 1 picked a qualified candidate and 2 at least Caldwell has a chance to ace the interview and get the job. That’s a Rooney rule success…..giving minority candidates an invitation to compete….a chance to expose their abilities to team ownership executives.

  29. Jim would be a solid, but perhaps unimaginative, choice. Could do better — but a lot of teams have done a helluva lot worse. Plus, it not fair to label Jim as a “Rooney interview.” Jim has a winning record, playoff appearances, playoff victories. Give Jim some respect — even if you believe more compelling candidates are available.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!