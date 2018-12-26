Panthers confirm Kyle Allen will start on Sunday

Getty Images

The Panthers put Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve Wednesday, which opened the door for undrafted rookie Kyle Allen to make his first NFL start a week after Heinicke made his starting debut as a professional.

Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed at his press conference that Allen will get the start against the Saints. He went 4-of-4 for 38 yards in a cameo against the Falcons while Heinicke was having his left elbow looked at by the medical staff.

“He threw some nice balls and he took pretty good control,” Rivera said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

Allen started three games for the University of Houston last year and played in 20 games at Texas A&M before transferring in January 2016. Garrett Gilbert will back him up this Sunday.