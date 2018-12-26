Panthers put Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke made the first start of his NFL career in Week 16.

He won’t be making his second career start in Week 17. The Panthers announced on Wednesday that Heinicke has been placed on injured reserve.

Heinicke injured his left (non-throwing) elbow in the loss to the Falcons, but was able to return to the game before heading for an MRI this week. The news obviously wasn’t good, so Heinicke will have to wait until at least next year for another bite at the apple.

While the team hasn’t made it official, Cam Newton‘s almost certainly out again this week and that means Kyle Allen should become the second first-time starter in as many weeks for Carolina. The team signed Garrett Gilbert, who Heinicke beat out this summer, to serve as the backup in the season finale against the Saints.