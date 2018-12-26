Pat Shurmur not thinking about Sunday as Eli Manning’s Giants finale

Getty Images

The Giants are out of the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven years, which means that Week 17’s game against the Cowboys will be their final contest until the 2019 season gets underway.

One of the biggest topics of conversation around the team on the way to their second straight last place finish has been whether Eli Manning will still be their starting quarterback when they do return to the field. It’s not been a topic that head coach Pat Shurmur has enjoyed engaging during his press conferences and he said on Wednesday that he’s given no thought to the possibility that Sunday’s game will be Manning’s swan song with the franchise.

“No, not really. Eli’s our starter, Eli gives us our best chance to win and he’s going to play on Sunday,” Shurmur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I think when the game is over we start talking in depth about what’s gonna happen moving forward, that’s when you worry about that. You’re talking to the coach, I’m worried about the game.”

Manning also said that he’s not looking at the game as a potential finale, but as the “last game of this season.”

Manning has been better this season than he was in the two years that Ben McAdoo coached the team, but it hasn’t resulted in markedly better results for the team. He’ll also be 38 next week so the question of what’s next is one that the team will have to contemplate in the near future, but there haven’t been many signs from inside the Giants that they are dead set on moving on without Manning.