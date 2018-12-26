Phillip Lindsay will have to pay his own way to Pro Bowl if he goes

Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay made the Pro Bowl, but if he goes, the Broncos running back will have to pay his own way, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Because he’s injured, Lindsay isn’t eligible for compensation. The NFL pays travel expenses only for full participants, who also make $70,000 for being on the winning team or $35,000 on the losing team.

The Broncos are prohibited from paying Lindsay’s way under salary cap rules.

There were 123 Pro Bowlers last season and the list annually tops 100, so it actually makes sense for the league to cover the expenses only for the players who play in the game. Otherwise, even more Pro Bowlers might elect to skip the game if they received a free trip whether they played or not.

Still, it’s another tough break for Lindsay, who was looking forward to the trip.

He became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl but injured his right wrist in Monday’s loss to Oakland. Lindsay was told he needs surgery to repair ligament damage but will seek a second medical opinion later this week, according to Klis.

Lindsay primarily carries the ball in his left hand.