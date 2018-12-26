Phillip Lindsay will have wrist surgery

Getty Images

Tuesday brought a report that Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay suffered “significant damage” to his wrist when he injured it in Monday night’s loss to the Raiders and that he’d miss both Week 17 and the Pro Bowl as a result.

During a Wednesday appearance on Orange and Blue 760, Broncos coach Vance Joseph confirmed Lindsay’s injury is “serious” and said the rookie will be having surgery as a result.

Before Joseph announced Lindsay would have surgery, Mike Klis of KUSA reported it was a possibility and that Lindsay is looking at a 4-6 month recovery timeline after suffering ligament damage around the scaphoid bone. That would likely leave Lindsay limited for the offseason program and OTAs if he’s participating at all, but should leave him ready for the start of training camp next summer.

Lindsay ran 192 times for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown on his way to becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie to earn an invite to the Pro Bowl.